Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City has the group wrapped up, while Hoffenheim needs some help
The Champions League's final group stage matchday concludes on Wednesday with eight more games, as Manchester City tries to wrap up Group F. There's a chance City could lose and still win the group, but Pep Guardiola's team will be aiming for at least a point to finish in first and create even more momentum entering the knockout stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Man. City vs. Hoffenheim
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 12
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium in Manchester
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: B/R Live and Univision Deportes app
- Odds: Man. City -580 / Hoffenheim +1200 / Draw +675
Storylines
Manchester City: With 10 points and a three-point lead over Lyon, City probably won't be too cautious here. We could see them rest a couple key players, but they should still have more than enough to win this game at home, aiming to bounce back from the loss to Chelsea on Saturday.
Hoffenheim: The German club is in a tough spot. In last place with three points, they are forced to win this game if they want any chance of moving on, but even a win might not be enough. If Hoffenheim wins, they'll needed Lyon to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in order to finish third and enter the Europa League.
Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim prediction
City picks up the win to clinch the group, while Hoffenheim is sent packing.
Pick: Man. City (-580)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Juventus vs. Young Boys preview
Juve hasn't won the group just yet, but a victory here will do it
-
Real Madrid vs. CSKA preview
Los Blancos are through to the round of 16, while CSKA has work to do to finish third
-
UCL winners and losers
Here are three winners and three losers on the day
-
Champions League Matchday 6 takeaways
Liverpool, PSG and Tottenham clinched spots in the round of 16
-
UCL scenarios for Liverpool, PSG, others
There are still teams with plenty of work left to do. Here are the permutations heading into...
-
Spurs vs. Barca preview
The pressure is on Tottenham to get a result if it wants to move on