Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim final score, recap: David Silva the hero as Pep Guardiola's team nabs victory

Just when it looked like Manchester City would finish the day winless in the Champions League, the heart and soul of its midfield delivered when his team needed it. Midfielder David Silva, not known for his defensive ability, stole the ball away from Hoffenheim in the box and fired a shot into the far post in the 87th minute to earn his team a come-from-behind 2-1 victory. After losing the opener to Lyon, it looked like City would just get a point from this match, but the Spanish international would deliver the most important goal for the team in this young season.

And while the night ended well, it didn't exactly start that way. Hoffenheim scored just a minute in through Ishak Belfodil to put the pressure on the hosts:

But City responded just six minutes later with Sergio Aguero finishing from inside the box:

Then with the result there for the taking, it always felt like City had a chance to win. They were going forward, looking dangerous but just not creating the chances. Aguero had a header saved off the line that was clearly heading in, and despite two-thirds possession and 10 more shots, it looked like it would end in a draw. Until Silva saved the day:

Defense turns into offense. David Silva scores in the 87th minute to give @ManCity the lead 👀



What a lesson for all young players -- don't give up and continue to put forth the effort. He could have waited for a clearance, but he decided to go for it, surprisingly comes up with it and puts his team back in the driver's seat with four games to go in the group stage.

