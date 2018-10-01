Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Pep Guardiola's team hopes to bounce back from the defeat to Lyon
The second matchday of the Champions League begins on Tuesday, with eight games on the slate, two of which are in the early time slot. One of them is Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim from Germany, with Pep Guardiola's team hoping to rebound from the surprise home loss to Lyon in the first match of the group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City in the USA
When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and Galavision (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City prediction
Manchester City puts together a fantastic 90 minutes to get up to three points and into second place in the group. City 3, Hoffenheim 1.
