Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester City plays its 2018-19 Premier League home opener on Sunday when it welcomes Huddersfield Town to the Etihad for one of the day's early matches. City just beat Arsenal on the road last week and is looking to build momentum despite losing star Kevin de Bruyne for three months due to a knee injury.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in UK

The match will air on Sky Sports Premier League.

What's at stake?

Three points, and for City a chance to move top of the table with Chelsea, Tottenham and Bournemouth. Huddersfield lost its first match of the season and will be looking for its first point, and it will be happy to come away with one here.

Prediction

City rolls to a victory with an attacking outburst at home, scoring twice in each half. City 4, Huddersfield 0.