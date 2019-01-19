Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Second-place Manchester City visits last-place Huddersfield Town on Sunday in Premier League play for Matchday 23. City is on 53 points with a record of 17-2-3, while Huddersfield is now without German-American coach David Wagner, who was let go last week. Town is 2-5-15 on the season and has a league-low 13 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. City vs. Huddersfield Town

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20



Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Location: John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield



TV channel: NBCSN



Odds: Man. City -750 / Huddersfield +2000 / Draw +700

Storylines

Man. City: With Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace, the pressure is back on City to get a win and move to within four points once again. If this were a tricky contest, maybe there would be a reason to be concerned, but Huddersfield has been so poor that it's unlikely we'll see City drop points.

Huddersfield: It's all about survival now. Can this team overcome the 10-point deficit and get out of the relegation zone? This team looks like a sure-fire candidate to be relegated, but miracles can happen. Three points here could be the turning point in the season, but it's unlikely.

Man. City vs. Huddersfield prediction

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both score, and City continues to breathe down Liverpool's neck.

Pick: City (-750)