Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City is expected to get three points against the league's worst team
Second-place Manchester City visits last-place Huddersfield Town on Sunday in Premier League play for Matchday 23. City is on 53 points with a record of 17-2-3, while Huddersfield is now without German-American coach David Wagner, who was let go last week. Town is 2-5-15 on the season and has a league-low 13 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. City vs. Huddersfield Town
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 20
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. City -750 / Huddersfield +2000 / Draw +700
Storylines
Man. City: With Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace, the pressure is back on City to get a win and move to within four points once again. If this were a tricky contest, maybe there would be a reason to be concerned, but Huddersfield has been so poor that it's unlikely we'll see City drop points.
Huddersfield: It's all about survival now. Can this team overcome the 10-point deficit and get out of the relegation zone? This team looks like a sure-fire candidate to be relegated, but miracles can happen. Three points here could be the turning point in the season, but it's unlikely.
Man. City vs. Huddersfield prediction
Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both score, and City continues to breathe down Liverpool's neck.
Pick: City (-750)
