Manchester City vs. Huddersfield score, recap: Sergio Aguero scores hat trick, David Silva gets emotional goal
It was easy as can be for the reigning Premier League champs, even without Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City has six points from six in the Premier League after winning on Sunday at home against Huddersfield 6-1. It was a world-class thrashing against a team that stood no chance, as Sergio Aguero stole the show with a hat trick. Here's what to know:
Aguero dominates
Aguero had a hat trick in this one, scoring twice in the first half. Two of the three were impressive goals, but none was better than the first one. The assist comes from goalkeeper Ederson, who finds Aguero from the goal kick like 70 yards away. Aguero settles, makes a move with the oncoming goalkeeper and lofts it over him and the defender for the opener. Outrageous.
Silva's emotional goal
David Silva scored City's fourth, and it came off a lovely free kick he delivered into the top corner. Here's the goal:
And here's what it is even more special. Silva's son, Mateo, was born very prematurely. Silva would go back and forth from Spain to see his son who had some medical issues being born so early. On Sunday, his son got to see his dad play for the first time. It was such a cool moment, City defender Benjamin Mendy even called the little boy the man of the match:
What does the result mean for Huddersfield?
Well, things aren't looking good. Zero points, one goal and nine conceded in two matches, bottom of the table. The good side? Those came against City and Chelsea, meaning they'll have their chances coming up against teams they can surely get something from. It's still early, and it's not even close to panic mode.
What does the result mean for City?
It was the attacking outburst we all knew was coming sooner or later. City has a plus-seven goal differential and has looked super sharp in the first two games of the season. This team has some serious depth and is just getting better. Scary.
