The Champions League final wraps up on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Manchester City

Current Records: Inter 7-3-2, Manchester City 7-5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi

Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+

What to Know

Manchester City will be playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having advanced past the semifinals, they will finally now face off against Inter in the Champions League Final at 3:00 p.m. ET on June 10th at Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi. Manchester City are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Manchester City haven't lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game back in May. They put the hurt on Real Madrid with a sharp 4-0 defeat. It was an even better day for Bernardo Silva as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Inter's game back in May was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They won by a goal and slipped past AC Milan 1-0. Inter's only goal came from Lautaro Martínez in minute 74.

Their wins bumped Manchester City to 7-5-0 and Inter to 7-3-2. This game might come down to the defense as both teams shut out their opponents in their previous matches.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Inter, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -224 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

