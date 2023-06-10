The Champions League wraps up on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+ with a mammoth final.
Who's Playing
- Inter @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Inter 7-3-2, Manchester City 7-5-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: Paramount+
TV Schedule
- 12 p.m.: Morning Footy - UCL Edition (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
- 1:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show (CBS/Paramount+)
- 3 p.m.: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan (CBS/Paramount+)
- 5:30 p.m.: UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match Show (CBS/Paramount+)
- 6:30 p.m.: The Champions Club (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
What to Know
Manchester City will be playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having advanced past the semifinals, they will finally now face off against Inter in the Champions League Final at 3:00 p.m. ET on June 10th at Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi. Manchester City are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Manchester City haven't lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game back in May. They put the hurt on Real Madrid with a sharp 4-0 defeat. It was an even better day for Bernardo Silva as he scored two goals for his team.
Meanwhile, Inter's game back in May was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They won by a goal and slipped past AC Milan 1-0. Inter's only goal came from Lautaro Martínez in minute 74.
Their wins bumped Manchester City to 7-5-0 and Inter to 7-3-2. This game might come down to the defense as both teams shut out their opponents in their previous matches.
Odds
Manchester City are a huge favorite against Inter, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -224 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.