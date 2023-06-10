For the first time ever, Manchester City are champions of Europe. On Saturday in Istanbul, a second-half goal from Rodri was the difference as City secured the treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan. Things weren't looking good as Kevin de Bruyne suffered an injury in the first half and came off, but City weathered the storm, got their goal and saw Ederson come up big time late in goal to win it.
But how did everyone perform? Let's take a look:
Manchester City ratings
By Roger Gonzalez
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Ederson
90
The Brazilian had very little to worry about until late. Then he was perfect when it mattered. Made a couple clutch saves late on tricky balls and earned the clean sheet. Big moments late were the difference.
|9
(DEF) Manuel Akanji
90
Whiffed twice, once on a slip and then on the lose ball that almost led to Inter's equalizer in the second half. He'll feel fortunate to not have been punished.
|6
(DEF) Ruben Dias
90
Exceptional passing, sent balls forward, cleaned up everything and was at his best. Must love Romelu Lukaku for the blocking a Federico Dimarco header. A titan in the air late.
|8
(DEF) Nathan Ake
90
|The worst of the defense, struggling to keep people in front of him but it never led to anything massive that would change the tide.
|5
(MID) John Stones
82
Strong defensively in the air. Positioning was superb, his passing was on point and was under the control nearly the entire match.
|8
(MID) Rodri
90
⚽ 68' Got the winning goal 68 minutes in with a well-taken hit inside the box, curling it around two defenders to put his side up. Enters iconic status with this display.
|9
(MID) Ilkay Gundogan
90
Never really got into the game early but grew, especially after Kevin De Bruyne came off. That might have been his final game for the team, and what a way to go out.
|7
(MID) Kevin de Bruyne
36
Not at his sharpest, struggling to get into the game. Lacked precisions on what fell like of half of his passes forward. Which was all explained when he came off in first half with an injury.
3
(MID) Bernardo Silva
90
Good chance early on with a move in the box, nearly finding the back corner. His ball in led to the winner in what was another impact performance.
|7
(FWD) Jack Grealish
90
There wasn't a single moment where he had the ball at his feet where you thought danger was coming. He was marked and closed down quickly by Denzel Dumfries and had a forgettable night. Defensively, the effort was always there.
|6
(FWD) Erling Haaland
90
Really great chance nearly a half an hour in, making a diagonal run but firing from too tight of an angle. Suffered without KDB. Nearly played Phil Foden through. Inter marked him well.
|5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Phil Foden
|De Bruyne (36')
|Solid off the bench but really should have put the game away with his one golden chance.
|6
Kyle Walker
|Stones (82')
|Came in to boost the defense after not starting with his lingering knock, but he closed down well and gave it his all.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Pep Guardiola
|2
|You just know he was sweating it in the second half. It felt like they would bottle it again. Struggling to score, KDB getting hurt, struggling for chances, it felt like the 2021 final all over again. This time, they got over the hump with a tad of good fortune, but he'll take it.
|6
Inter ratings
By Jonathan Johnson
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Andre Onana
90
A serene presence between the sticks and possibly too relaxed at times. Bailed out once by Acerbi, the Inter defense almost willed City to attack. However, he had a superb save to deny Haaland in the first half and a great low save from Foden. Rooted to the spot by Rodri's finish, but strong aerially as City went direct and booked at the death.
8
(DEF) Matteo Darmian
84
Perhaps questionable when Haaland got through to be denied by Onana. However, did well up against Grealish at times and was disciplined overall. Maybe he could have got something on Rodri's shot for the goal.
6.5
(DEF) Francesco Acerbi
90
Darmian or Acerbi between them should not have been opened up for Haaland's first half chance which Onana saved. However, he returned the favor to his goalkeeper when he saved his blushes in the second half and was rugged overall. Powerless to prevent the defense being pulled apart as Rodri scored and tired as the game wore on.
7
(DEF) Alessandro Bastoni
76
Part of an organized back line display, he cut out major dangers when necessary as City tried to apply pressure. Doubled up well on Silva with either Dimarco or Calhanoglu at times. However, he was arguably the most at fault on Rodri's goal.
6.5
(MID) Denzel Dumfries
76
Required more defensively than in attack, but the Dutchman put in a shift. Used his height to his advantage going forward and it nearly created an equalizing goal for Dimarco.
6.5
(MID) Nicolo Barella
90
It was a typically action-packed performance which blended tenacity and technique. Booked in the second half, he was arguably later than he could have been on Rodri. However, he was also one of Inter's most consistent performers over the course of the game.
7.5
(MID) Marcelo Brozovic (c)
90
Regularly found himself well-placed to intercept City in what was arguably the tactical change which suited Inzaghi the most. City struggled to impose themselves in the midfield which was, at least partly, related to his presence.
7
(MID) Hakan Calhanoglu
84
Got himself stuck in where he could and delivered some useful set pieces and crosses. Ran himself into the ground and saw a shot saved before making way late on.
6.5
(MID) Federico Dimarco
90
It was another busy performance from one of Inter's most underrated performers. Unlucky to hit the bar with his header and then to see his rebound blocked by Lukaku. In the image of his season, his reputation has been enhanced.
7.5
(FWD) Lautaro Martinez
90
Did his best to bring energy to the Inter attack either alongside Dzeko or Lukaku. However, he wasted a great unexpected chance when Silva's back pass reached him, which could have changed the game.
6.5
(FWD) Edin Dzeko
57
Dropped deep at times and put in a strong shift before making way for Lukaku. Did not get the chances in front of goal that would have enabled him to show his scoring instincts.
6.5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Romelu Lukaku
Dzeko (57')
Did his best to pull Inter level once behind and also had a shot saved at 0-0. Was unlucky that Dimarco's rebound hit him and was extremely unfortunate that his late header was somehow kept out.
6.5
Robin Gosens
Bastoni (76')
Got forward on the left and overhit a cross before his headed assist gave Lukaku a great chance which City kept out. Another late header also forced Ederson into a save which could have forced extra time.
7
Raoul Bellanova
Dumfries (76')
Sent on as Inzaghi tried to change things up chasing a goal as City shut up shop.
5
Henrik Mkhitaryan
Calhanoglu (84')
Brought on to add a touch of invention, but the fact that it came so late reflected how far from ideal fitness he was.
5
Danilo D'Ambrosio
Darmian (84')
Given a few minutes at the end to relieve Darmian who had given everything by that point.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Simone Inzaghi
5
The Italian was organized and gave City a tighter game than expected. Ultimately, it was not enough, but it was a more than respectable showing. Had Martinez, Dimarco or Lukaku taken their chances, it could have been very different.
7