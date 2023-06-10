Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Andre Onana 90 A serene presence between the sticks and possibly too relaxed at times. Bailed out once by Acerbi, the Inter defense almost willed City to attack. However, he had a superb save to deny Haaland in the first half and a great low save from Foden. Rooted to the spot by Rodri's finish, but strong aerially as City went direct and booked at the death. 8

(DEF) Matteo Darmian 84 Perhaps questionable when Haaland got through to be denied by Onana. However, did well up against Grealish at times and was disciplined overall. Maybe he could have got something on Rodri's shot for the goal. 6.5

(DEF) Francesco Acerbi 90 Darmian or Acerbi between them should not have been opened up for Haaland's first half chance which Onana saved. However, he returned the favor to his goalkeeper when he saved his blushes in the second half and was rugged overall. Powerless to prevent the defense being pulled apart as Rodri scored and tired as the game wore on. 7

(DEF) Alessandro Bastoni 76 Part of an organized back line display, he cut out major dangers when necessary as City tried to apply pressure. Doubled up well on Silva with either Dimarco or Calhanoglu at times. However, he was arguably the most at fault on Rodri's goal. 6.5

(MID) Denzel Dumfries 76 Required more defensively than in attack, but the Dutchman put in a shift. Used his height to his advantage going forward and it nearly created an equalizing goal for Dimarco. 6.5

(MID) Nicolo Barella 90 It was a typically action-packed performance which blended tenacity and technique. Booked in the second half, he was arguably later than he could have been on Rodri. However, he was also one of Inter's most consistent performers over the course of the game. 7.5

(MID) Marcelo Brozovic (c) 90 Regularly found himself well-placed to intercept City in what was arguably the tactical change which suited Inzaghi the most. City struggled to impose themselves in the midfield which was, at least partly, related to his presence. 7

(MID) Hakan Calhanoglu 84 Got himself stuck in where he could and delivered some useful set pieces and crosses. Ran himself into the ground and saw a shot saved before making way late on. 6.5

(MID) Federico Dimarco 90 It was another busy performance from one of Inter's most underrated performers. Unlucky to hit the bar with his header and then to see his rebound blocked by Lukaku. In the image of his season, his reputation has been enhanced. 7.5

(FWD) Lautaro Martinez 90 Did his best to bring energy to the Inter attack either alongside Dzeko or Lukaku. However, he wasted a great unexpected chance when Silva's back pass reached him, which could have changed the game. 6.5

(FWD) Edin Dzeko 57 Dropped deep at times and put in a strong shift before making way for Lukaku. Did not get the chances in front of goal that would have enabled him to show his scoring instincts. 6.5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Romelu Lukaku Dzeko (57') Did his best to pull Inter level once behind and also had a shot saved at 0-0. Was unlucky that Dimarco's rebound hit him and was extremely unfortunate that his late header was somehow kept out. 6.5

Robin Gosens Bastoni (76') Got forward on the left and overhit a cross before his headed assist gave Lukaku a great chance which City kept out. Another late header also forced Ederson into a save which could have forced extra time. 7

Raoul Bellanova Dumfries (76') Sent on as Inzaghi tried to change things up chasing a goal as City shut up shop. 5

Henrik Mkhitaryan Calhanoglu (84') Brought on to add a touch of invention, but the fact that it came so late reflected how far from ideal fitness he was. 5

Danilo D'Ambrosio Darmian (84') Given a few minutes at the end to relieve Darmian who had given everything by that point. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating