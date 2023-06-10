city-5.jpg
For the first time ever, Manchester City are champions of Europe. On Saturday in Istanbul, a second-half goal from Rodri was the difference as City secured the treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan. Things weren't looking good as  Kevin de Bruyne suffered an injury in the first half and came off, but City weathered the storm, got their goal and saw Ederson come up big time late in goal to win it. 

But how did everyone perform? Let's take a look:

Manchester City ratings

By Roger Gonzalez

NameMinutesHow did they do?Rating

(GK) Ederson

90

The Brazilian had very little to worry about until late. Then he was perfect when it mattered. Made a couple clutch saves late on tricky balls and earned the clean sheet. Big moments late were the difference.

9

(DEF) Manuel Akanji

90

Whiffed twice, once on a slip and then on the lose ball that almost led to Inter's equalizer in the second half. He'll feel fortunate to not have been punished.

6

(DEF) Ruben Dias

90

Exceptional passing, sent balls forward, cleaned up everything and was at his best. Must love Romelu Lukaku for the blocking a Federico Dimarco header. A titan in the air late.

8

(DEF) Nathan Ake

90

The worst of the defense, struggling to keep people in front of him but it never led to anything massive that would change the tide.5

(MID) John Stones

82

Strong defensively in the air. Positioning was superb, his passing was on point and was under the control nearly the entire match. 

8

(MID) Rodri 

90

⚽ 68' Got the winning goal 68 minutes in with a well-taken hit inside the box, curling it around two defenders to put his side up. Enters iconic status with this display.

9

(MID) Ilkay Gundogan 

90

Never really got into the game early but grew, especially after Kevin De Bruyne came off. That might have been his final game for the team, and what a way to go out.

7

(MID) Kevin de Bruyne 

36

Not at his sharpest, struggling to get into the game. Lacked precisions on what fell like of half of his passes forward. Which was all explained when he came off in first half with an injury.

3

(MID) Bernardo Silva

90

Good chance early on with a move in the box, nearly finding the back corner. His ball in led to the winner in what was another impact performance. 

7

(FWD) Jack Grealish

90

There wasn't a single moment where he had the ball at his feet where you thought danger was coming. He was marked and closed down quickly by Denzel Dumfries and had a forgettable night. Defensively, the effort was always there. 

6

(FWD) Erling Haaland

90

Really great chance nearly a half an hour in, making a diagonal run but firing from too tight of an angle. Suffered without KDB. Nearly played Phil Foden through. Inter marked him well.

5
SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Phil Foden

De Bruyne (36')Solid off the bench but really should have put the game away with his one golden chance.6

Kyle Walker

Stones (82')Came in to boost the defense after not starting with his lingering knock, but he closed down well and gave it his all.6
ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating

Pep Guardiola

2You just know he was sweating it in the second half. It felt like they would bottle it again. Struggling to score, KDB getting hurt, struggling for chances, it felt like the 2021 final all over again. This time, they got over the hump with a tad of good fortune, but he'll take it. 6

Inter ratings

By Jonathan Johnson

NameMinutesHow did they do?Rating

(GK) Andre Onana

90

A serene presence between the sticks and possibly too relaxed at times. Bailed out once by Acerbi, the Inter defense almost willed City to attack. However, he had a superb save to deny Haaland in the first half and a great low save from Foden. Rooted to the spot by Rodri's finish, but strong aerially as City went direct and booked at the death.

8

(DEF) Matteo Darmian

84

Perhaps questionable when Haaland got through to be denied by Onana. However, did well up against Grealish at times and was disciplined overall. Maybe he could have got something on Rodri's shot for the goal.

6.5

(DEF) Francesco Acerbi

90

Darmian or Acerbi between them should not have been opened up for Haaland's first half chance which Onana saved. However, he returned the favor to his goalkeeper when he saved his blushes in the second half and was rugged overall. Powerless to prevent the defense being pulled apart as Rodri scored and tired as the game wore on.

7

(DEF) Alessandro Bastoni

76

Part of an organized back line display, he cut out major dangers when necessary as City tried to apply pressure. Doubled up well on Silva with either Dimarco or Calhanoglu at times. However, he was arguably the most at fault on Rodri's goal.

6.5

(MID) Denzel Dumfries

76

Required more defensively than in attack, but the Dutchman put in a shift. Used his height to his advantage going forward and it nearly created an equalizing goal for Dimarco.

6.5

(MID) Nicolo Barella

90

It was a typically action-packed performance which blended tenacity and technique. Booked in the second half, he was arguably later than he could have been on Rodri. However, he was also one of Inter's most consistent performers over the course of the game.

7.5

(MID) Marcelo Brozovic (c)

90

Regularly found himself well-placed to intercept City in what was arguably the tactical change which suited Inzaghi the most. City struggled to impose themselves in the midfield which was, at least partly, related to his presence.

7

(MID) Hakan Calhanoglu

84

Got himself stuck in where he could and delivered some useful set pieces and crosses. Ran himself into the ground and saw a shot saved before making way late on.

6.5

(MID) Federico Dimarco

90

It was another busy performance from one of Inter's most underrated performers. Unlucky to hit the bar with his header and then to see his rebound blocked by Lukaku. In the image of his season, his reputation has been enhanced. 

7.5

(FWD) Lautaro Martinez

90

Did his best to bring energy to the Inter attack either alongside Dzeko or Lukaku. However, he wasted a great unexpected chance when Silva's back pass reached him, which could have changed the game.

6.5

(FWD) Edin Dzeko

57

Dropped deep at times and put in a strong shift before making way for Lukaku. Did not get the chances in front of goal that would have enabled him to show his scoring instincts.

6.5

SubstitutesReplacedHow did they do?Rating

Romelu Lukaku

Dzeko (57')

Did his best to pull Inter level once behind and also had a shot saved at 0-0. Was unlucky that Dimarco's rebound hit him and was extremely unfortunate that his late header was somehow kept out.

6.5

Robin Gosens

Bastoni (76')

Got forward on the left and overhit a cross before his headed assist gave Lukaku a great chance which City kept out. Another late header also forced Ederson into a save which could have forced extra time.

7

Raoul Bellanova

Dumfries (76')

Sent on as Inzaghi tried to change things up chasing a goal as City shut up shop. 

5

Henrik Mkhitaryan

Calhanoglu (84')

Brought on to add a touch of invention, but the fact that it came so late reflected how far from ideal fitness he was. 

5

Danilo D'Ambrosio

Darmian (84')

Given a few minutes at the end to relieve Darmian who had given everything by that point.

5

ManagerSubs usedHow did the manager do?Rating

Simone Inzaghi

5

The Italian was organized and gave City a tighter game than expected. Ultimately, it was not enough, but it was a more than respectable showing. Had Martinez, Dimarco or Lukaku taken their chances, it could have been very different.

7