Manchester City will try to maintain momentum coming off the break as they head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Wednesday in an English Premier League match. Manchester City (10-2-2) were stunned 2-1 by Brentford at home in their final Premier League match before the World Cup break. They returned to action last Thursday in the EFL Cup and knocked off Liverpool 3-2. The reigning champs are third in the EPL table, eight points behind Arsenal after the Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday. They are one point behind Newcastle after the Magpies also won on Boxing Day. Leeds (4-3-7) have lost five of their past seven league matches and sit two points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

Kickoff in Leeds, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as -360 favorites on the money line (risk $360 to win $100) in its latest Leeds United vs. Manchester City odds. Leeds are +850 underdogs, a draw is priced at +470 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before you lock in any Manchester City vs. Leeds United picks, make sure you check out the English Premier League predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 50-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. He is 13-4 on his past 17 EPL picks.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Leeds United vs. Manchester City matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Leeds United:

Leeds vs. Man City spread: City -1.5 (-130)

Leeds vs. Man City over/under: 3.5 goals

Leeds vs. Man City money line: Leeds +850, City -360, Draw +470

LEE: Leeds have scored at least twice in eight of their 14 EPL matches

MCY: Manchester City have at least three goals in eight of their league games

Leeds vs. Man City picks: See picks here



Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens should control the entire match, as they lead the Premier League by a wide margin in time of possession. They hold the ball for 66% of their matches, 4% more than any other team, while Leeds average 51% possession. Man City also lead the league in shots (244) and are second in attempts on target (84). Leeds allow 38% of their opponents' shots to hit the target, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Erling Haaland has scored in 14 of 19 overall matches since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, putting up 24 goals. He has 18 in league play, six more than any other player. Nathan Ake scored in both meetings last season, and Kevin De Bruyne scored twice in a 7-0 rout of Leeds at Ethiad Stadium. Ake also scored last week against Liverpool, and Haaland and Riyad Mahrez had the other goals. Phil Foden has seven goals and four assists in league play, and Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan are among the many scoring options.

Why you should back Leeds United

The Peacocks have scored in seven of their past eight games, including their three recent friendly matches. They have scored two or more goals in four straight league matches, including a 2-1 victory against Liverpool at the end of October. Rodrigo scored twice in a 4-3 loss to Tottenham in the final game before the break to give him nine league goals, tied for fourth in the EPL. He has 22 in two-plus seasons with Leeds.

The Peacocks are 3-2-2 at Elland Road, scoring 12 goals and conceding nine. They have 180 shots this season, ninth-most in the league, putting 58 on target. Leeds have been conceding a lot of goals (26), but it's not for lack of effort in defending. They lead the EPL in tackles (330) and tackles won (185), and they have 46 tackles in the attacking third (T-2). Leeds are also tied for the Premier League lead with 146 fouls, so they will try to rough up and frustrate City's stars. Tyler Adams is second in tackles (52) and fourth in tackles won (28), while Pascal Struijk is second in tackles won (30) and seventh in tackles (42).

How to make Leeds United vs. Manchester City picks

Eimer has broken down Manchester City vs. Leeds United from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has three other confident best bets, including a play on a goal scorer that would pay off at 2-1. He's only sharing his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Leeds vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Leeds vs. Manchester City match, all from the soccer expert up more than $1,800 on his Premier League picks, and find out.