Manchester City recorded 29 shots against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League, with their opponents only producing two. So, you know what happened, right? Leeds scored on both of their shots, both which were from Stuart Dallas, earning a 2-1 win on a 91st minute goal to stun the soon-to-be Premier League champs. To make it all the more impressive, Leeds did it while playing the second half with 10 men after Liam Cooper's red card late in the first half.

City had seven shots on target, missing way too many chances from close, while recording 71 percent possession. City also had over 300 more passes than Leeds, dominating the ball and looking like a lock to at least get a draw, though they were looking for a late winner.

Ferran Torres scored the equalizer for City in the 76th minute, and a second felt likely, but Leeds went on the counter to spring the huge surprise for their third win in a row to jump into ninth place in the table as Dallas nutmegged Ederson for the dramatic clincher.

After for City, it's a disappointing result, but it isn't that big of a deal as they have bigger fish to fry. This game fell in between their two Champions League quarterfinal ties against Borussia Dortmund, with the second set for Wednesday. That's a match set for 3 p.m. ET that you can see on Paramount+. City leads 2-1 after the first leg last week.