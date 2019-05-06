Manchester City vs. Leicester City live score, Premier League updates: Aguero comes inches away from scoring opener

Manchester City can win the Premier League by picking six of six possible points in its two remaining Premier League matches, and first up is its trickiest remaining game. Manchester City hosts Leicester City on Monday to close out Matchday 37. With Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday, City once again finds itself in second place, needing a win to get back into first. A win will move City one point clear in first place with one game to go.

The first half saw both teams with chances but neither could find the breakthrough as the game went to halftime tied 0-0. As it stands, City would only earn a point and enter the final day of games in second place, making Liverpool the clear favorite. The closest call came in the 33rd minute when an Sergio Aguero ricocheted off the post and was somehow saved by Kasper Schmeichel. Take a look:

THAT CLOSE pic.twitter.com/KZ7wpjcCrw — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 6, 2019

You can see the second half on on fuboTV (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.