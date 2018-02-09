Manchester City vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester City hosts Leicester City in Premier League action on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola's squad closing in on the Premier League crown, leading by 13 points with 12 matches to go.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City's midfield dominates the game and gets an early goal to gain control before putting it away in the second half. Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1.