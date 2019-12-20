Manchester City vs. Leicester City live stream: Premier League match time, TV channel, watch online

It remains to be seen if anybody will truly rival Liverpool for the Premier League title the rest of the way, but there are only two contenders in Manchester City and Leicester City. Those two square off on Saturday at the Etihad as part of Matchday 18.

Leicester is in second with a 12-3-2 record and enter the weekend 10 points back of the Reds, while City is 11-2-4 and 14 points back. A loss here for either could be the final blow in a potential title challenge.



Here's everything to know about the game:

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Date : Saturday, Dec. 21

Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

Location : Etihad Stadium

TV channel : NBCSN

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Manchester City: The pressure is on, but City has so much talent, and it won't surprise anybody if a win builds off of the victory at Arsenal and sees them reel off a streak of double-digit wins. Kevin De Bruyne is in Ballon d'Or form, and he will be key to getting back into it. David Silva getting healthy is just as important. Despite being 14 points off of first place, it would be unwise to say they have no shot.



Leicester City: While neither of these two are probably going to catch Liverpool, it feels like Leicester needs this game more after that draw against Norwich last weekend. Look, a top-four finish would be incredible for this team. They just need to stay on their current path, and they will get there. Jamie Vardy is the top scorer in the league with 16 goals, and he will get the looks he needs in this game to get a result. Against an inconsistent City defense, he can be the guy that fires Leicester to a big road win.

Prediction

Manchester City gets Sergio Aguero back, and he delivers a near-post winner. Pick: Manchester City 2, Leicester 1.