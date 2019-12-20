Manchester City vs. Leicester City live stream: Premier League match time, TV channel, watch online
The loser of this match might be seriously out of contention for the Premier League title
It remains to be seen if anybody will truly rival Liverpool for the Premier League title the rest of the way, but there are only two contenders in Manchester City and Leicester City. Those two square off on Saturday at the Etihad as part of Matchday 18.
Leicester is in second with a 12-3-2 record and enter the weekend 10 points back of the Reds, while City is 11-2-4 and 14 points back. A loss here for either could be the final blow in a potential title challenge.
Here's everything to know about the game:
Manchester City vs. Leicester City
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Manchester City: The pressure is on, but City has so much talent, and it won't surprise anybody if a win builds off of the victory at Arsenal and sees them reel off a streak of double-digit wins. Kevin De Bruyne is in Ballon d'Or form, and he will be key to getting back into it. David Silva getting healthy is just as important. Despite being 14 points off of first place, it would be unwise to say they have no shot.
Leicester City: While neither of these two are probably going to catch Liverpool, it feels like Leicester needs this game more after that draw against Norwich last weekend. Look, a top-four finish would be incredible for this team. They just need to stay on their current path, and they will get there. Jamie Vardy is the top scorer in the league with 16 goals, and he will get the looks he needs in this game to get a result. Against an inconsistent City defense, he can be the guy that fires Leicester to a big road win.
Prediction
Manchester City gets Sergio Aguero back, and he delivers a near-post winner. Pick: Manchester City 2, Leicester 1.
Watch This Game Live
-
Barcelona vs. Alaves preview
Barca is looking for its first Spanish league win since Dec. 7
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Arteta named Arsenal manager
Arteta, who as a player was a former captain for Arsenal, signed a three-and-a-half year deal...
-
Valverde explains Busquets decision
The decision was a surprising one when the club announced it
-
Protest interrupts El Clasico
The match was initially supposed to be played in October
-
Ronaldo scores insane goal
Ronaldo soars to score go-ahead goal for Juventus
-
Barca, Real play to scoreless draw
Neither team could go three points clear atop the table
-
Manchester City outclasses Arsenal
City outclassed Arsenal and kept its distance behind Liverpool