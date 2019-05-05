Manchester City vs. Leicester City: Premier League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City needs a win to move back into first place
As has been the case for much of the last month, Liverpool won which means Manchester City now needs to do the same to return to first place in the Premier League. City went from first to second with Liverpool's 3-2 win at Newcastle on Friday, and three points on Monday against Leicester City will get Pep Guardiola's team back into the top spot with one game remaining.
Only a victory will help City, while Leicester City looks to spoil the team's title chances. It's worth noting Leicester actually beat City 2-1 on Boxing Day.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester City vs. Leicester City
- Date: Monday, May 6
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Manchester City -700 / Leicester City +1500 / Draw +290
Storylines
Manchester City: A draw is pretty much the same thing as a loss here, as it would see Liverpool in sole possession in first place ahead of the final matchday of the season next Sunday. If City wins its next two games, it wins the Premier League. It's plain and simple for Guardiola and company. Win or win.
Leicester Cit: The Foxes have been up and down all season, evident by the 15-6-15 record. While this team is far from its Premier League-winning days, it's still in stable condition and every year its stays in the top flight is a good year. But floating around mid table isn't what this team expects. There is still a chance to finish as high as seventh, but they've got to win the last two.
Manchester City vs. Leicester City prediction
The Leicester defense gives Manchester City some trouble, but the speed and technical ability of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling eventually get to them, and in the end City wins a narrow one.
Pick: Man. City (-700)
