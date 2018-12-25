Manchester City vs. Leicester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Leicester is going for its second massive upset in as many games
Manchester City finds itself four points behind first-place Liverpool in the Premier League standings after last weekend's shocking home loss against Crystal Palace. Now Pep Guardiola's team looks to respond against a team that knows a thing or two about being the underdog: Leicester City. The Foxes went to Chelsea and won Saturday, so confidence is sky high as the boys from Manchester visit. It's a match that's expected to be fast and physical as one of the best matchups of Matchday 19.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester City vs. Leicester City
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Man. City -274 / Leicester +857 / Draw +434
Storylines
Man. City: City looked unstoppable a couple weeks back but the loss to Chelsea and then the one against Palace has brought this team back down to earth. Expect them to react though, as Guardiola knows how to get his team motivated. David Silva didn't play against Leicester, so we'll have to wait and see if he can be fit for this one.
Leicester City: The Foxes don't plan on being in the discussion for relegation this season. Thirteen points clear of the drop zone and in the top half of the table, Leicester is playing well at a crucial part of the season. A draw here would feel like a win.
Manchester City vs. Leicester City prediction
City bounces back, gets a huge game from Gabriel Jesus and takes home the three points.
Pick: Man. City (-274)
