Manchester City vs. Leicester City score: Kompany the hero as City jumps Liverpool, closes in on Premier League title

Manchester City is just one win away from repeating as Premier League champions. Needing a victory on Monday against Leicester City to return to first place in the league over Liverpool, City got it from the most unlikely of heroes. Vincent Kompany, the 33-year-old defender, produced a moment of undeniable magic, striking a goal from 30 yards out in the second half for the game's lone score as City won 1-0.

For more than the first hour of play, it felt like one of those nervy matches where the ball just wouldn't go in. A draw would have been a disaster in the title chase for City with just a game to go, so that's made it even more surprising to see Kompany try his luck from deep. His rocket shot flew past a defender and into the upper-right corner of the goal, and it may go down as one of the more memorable goals in Premier League history. Here's what else you need to know about the game:

Goal scorers

⚽ Manchester City - Kompany (70')

Game-changing moment

It's the winner. How could it not be? His first goal of the season may just be the difference in the title race. Look at this remarkable hit:

Can you BELIEVE this moment? Vincent Kompany with an absolutely UNREAL goal from distance! #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Vz8MbwiJ0a — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

Player of the game

Kompany. He may be on the wrong side of 30, but he had a strong effort and was the hero. A sure thing at the back, having made a few strong tackles, he came alive late with that goal in what probably will go down as the biggest moment of his career.

The most telling statistic

Out of the last 42 possible points in the league, Manchester City has taken all 42 points. That's been the difference. Fourteen straight wins. Absolutely bonkers form.

Key coaching decision



How about starting Kompany? John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi were both on the bench, but Kompany gets the start and wouldn't you know it, he delivers the win. You can't make this stuff up. Perhaps a gamble playing him against a quick attack, it was the key to winning. Hard to doubt Pep Guardiola.

What the result means

City can win the league next Sunday when it goes to Brighton. If City draws, it will still win the league as long as Liverpool doesn't beat Wolves. If City loses, it can still win the league if Liverpool draws and doesn't overcome the minus-four goal differential between the two clubs.

What's next

City visits Brighton on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, and you can see that game on fuboTV (Try for free).

