Manchester City vs. Leicester City score, live updates: Premier League title race down to the final games

Manchester City can win the Premier League by picking six of six possible points in its two remaining Premier League matches, and next up is its trickiest remaining game. Man City hosts Leicester City on Monday to close out Matchday 37. With Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday, City once again finds itself in second place, needing a win to get back into first. A win will move City one point clear in first place with one game to go.

City lost to Leicester 2-1 earlier in the season in their first league meeting, but the club has been a hot streak as of late as it aims to repeat as league champions. A draw or loss would make Liverpool the favorite for the title entering next Sunday's slate of matches.

