Manchester City and Liverpool meet again, this time on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinals. The two elite English sides just met last Sunday in the Premier League, playing out an epic 2-2 draw and they remain separated by just a point at the top of the Premier League table. The two sides also advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals last week and may just be on a collision course to meet in the final.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, April 16 | Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, April 16 | : 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Man. City +150; Draw +240; Liverpool +185 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: Some rotation may be likely after three wild, intense games, with this one matching. Two games against Atletico Madrid and one against Liverpool leaves City in a spot where they probably should rotate. And they may be forced to given that both Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne limped off against Atleti. Whether we see Zack Steffen in goal remains to be seen, but don't be surprised if the lineup is a bit weaker than usual. Of course, a weak City lineup could still beat most teams. Expect Ruben Dias to start his first game since returning from injury.

Liverpool: The Reds rotated a lot of players for the second leg against Benfica, meaning they should be the fresher of the two sides. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah did not start that match, coming off the bench in the second half. They should be in line to start here, as should Virgil van Dijk. If the rotations play out as expected, the Reds should be the slight favorite.

Prediction

Last time out these two played to an even draw with City perhaps getting slightly better of the run of play. With Liverpool able to rest players midweek, while City played an intense affair against Atleti, expect Liverpool to have slightly the better of it here. Pick: Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1