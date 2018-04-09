Manchester City vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg on TV, stream online

City needs its best showing of the season to move on

Manchester City's season hangs in the balance as it welcomes Liverpool on Tuesday for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg, as Pep Guardiola's team faces a daunting task. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A spot in the Champions League semifinals, with Liverpool looking like the heavy favorite following the convincing 3-0 win over City in last week's first leg. One goal for Liverpool will mean City has to score five. 

Prediction

City nearly pulls off the comeback but falls just a tad short, as Liverpool becomes the last English team remaining in the cup. City 4, Liverpool 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

