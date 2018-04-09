Manchester City vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg on TV, stream online

Manchester City's season hangs in the balance as it welcomes Liverpool on Tuesday for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg, as Pep Guardiola's team faces a daunting task. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A spot in the Champions League semifinals, with Liverpool looking like the heavy favorite following the convincing 3-0 win over City in last week's first leg. One goal for Liverpool will mean City has to score five.

Prediction

City nearly pulls off the comeback but falls just a tad short, as Liverpool becomes the last English team remaining in the cup. City 4, Liverpool 1.