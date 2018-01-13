Manchester City vs. Liverpool odds: EPL picks from model that's up 1,800 percent

Pep Guardiola's squad faces a stiff test at Liverpool. Getty Images

Liverpool welcomes the Premier League leaders Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday, at 10:00 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports Network. Manchester City is +115 on the money line, meaning you'd have to wager $100 to win $115. The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 3, unchanged from the open.

The EPL leaders are favored by half-a-goal.



Before you bet Manchester City vs. Liverpool, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics, and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent!



Now, the Soccerbot has set its sights on the EPL fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool, and its picks are in. You can see them over at SportsLine.



We can tell you the model is leaning on the total going Under, but what about betting the money line and against the spread?



Sumpter knows this is marquee matchup featuring two of the Premier League's most prolific offenses. Manchester City, which currently sits 15 points clear of the second place United, is the only undefeated team left in the Premier League. And Pep Guardiola's side dominated Liverpool earlier this year with a 5-0 score line.



Liverpool, meanwhile, sits in fourth place in the standings and has not lost an EPL match since October.



But just because the Premier League leaders remain unbeaten and humiliated Liverpool earlier this season doesn't mean they will cover the spread again, or pay off odds on the money line, especially on the road.



Manchester City has lost four straight Premier League matches against Liverpool at Anfield. And the Reds have defeated City in four of their last six meetings in the English Premier League.



Sumpter's model identified strong value both on the money line and against the spread.



So which side should you back in the Manchester City-Liverpool game on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Manchester City-Liverpool you need to be all over, all from an expert whose model has made an incredible 1,800 percent return on the bookmakers' closing odds, and find out.

