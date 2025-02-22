Manchester City will look to slow Liverpool's march to the Premier League championship when they meet in a key matchup on Sunday. Liverpool are coming off a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday, while Manchester City dropped a 3-1 decision to Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League that same day. The Citizens (13-5-7), winners of the past four English Premier League titles, entered the weekend fourth on the table. The Reds (18-7-1), who have not lost a league match since September, defeated Manchester City 2-0 in the first meeting on Dec. 1.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Liverpool are listed as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Liverpool odds, with Manchester City the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Man City vs. Liverpool match and locked in his English Premier League picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man City vs. Liverpool:

Manchester City vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Liverpool money line: Manchester City +190, Draw +270, Liverpool +125

MANC: The Citizens have a plus-17 goal differential in EPL action



LIV: The Reds have scored a league-high 62 goals this season

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are led in scoring by forward Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old has scored at least one goal in each of the last five games, and has registered six goals and two assists during that stretch. He scored both goals in a 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Feb. 1. In 26 starts, he has registered 24 goals and 15 assists on 93 shots, including 46 on target.

Another scoring option is 28-year-old Luis Diaz. The forward has made 25 appearances this season with 19 starts, scoring nine goals and adding two assists. He's taken 47 shots, including 20 on net. He scored Liverpool's second goal in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton last Sunday. He scored two goals on six shots, including four on target, in a 6-3 win at Tottenham on Dec. 22. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens are powered by forward Erling Haaland, though he is hampered by a knee injury and may miss the match. More will be known closer to match time. If he can't go, Manchester City may have to lean on midfielder Phil Foden. The 24-year-old has made 20 appearances, including 16 starts, and has registered seven goals and two assists on 45 shots, including 14 on target. He scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-0 win over Ipswich Town on Jan. 19, taking four shots, including two on target. He also scored a pair of goals in a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Jan. 14.

Also helping lead the Citizens is veteran midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 30-year-old from Croatia has appeared in 21 matches, including 18 starts. He has registered four goals and one assist on 30 shots, including six on target. He registered a goal in a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League match on Jan. 29. See which team to pick here.

