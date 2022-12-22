The latest battle between Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool comes Thursday in the fourth round of the 2022-23 English League Cup. City are the reigning English Premier League champions, and Liverpool were runners-up. The Reds also won the EFL Cup, beating Chelsea on penalty kicks in February's final. The Citizens went out in the fourth round last year with a loss to West Ham on penalties, but they beat Chelsea to advance this year. Liverpool needed spot kicks to get past Derby County in the third round last month. City are second in the EPL table, five points behind Arsenal, while Liverpool are sixth, 15 points behind the leaders.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) in its latest Manchester City vs. Liverpool odds. Liverpool are +350 underdogs, a draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Liverpool spread: Man City -0.5 (-140)

Man City vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Liverpool money line: Man City -145, Liverpool +350, Draw +280

MC: They have outscored opponents 17-6 in their past 10 in all competitions

LVP: They have a 20-6 goal advantage over their past 10 competitive matches

Why You Should Back Manchester City

Premier League leading scorer Erling Haaland missed out on the World Cup, as his native Norway failed to qualify, so he will be eager for real competition. He has 18 goals in 14 matches, six more than any other player. He has 23 goals in all competitions. He should have some room to work Thursday, with the likes of Virgil Van Djik and Ibrahima Konate expected to be missing from the Liverpool back line. Kevin De Bruyne should take his customary spot as the engine of the Manchester City attack, and the Belgian is the Premier League leader in assists with nine.

City are 11-0-2 at home in all competitive matches this season, while Liverpool are 3-2-4 away from home. The Citizens will be looking to rebound from a 2-1 home loss to Brentford in their last match before the break. Both teams will be missing some players, but City have players like midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, forward Riyad Mahrez and youngsters Rico Lewis and Carlos Borges to fill in. Borges, 18, has four goals and five assists in 10 games with City's U21 team, and Mahrez has four goals, several off the bench, after scoring 31 over the past three seasons.

Why You Should Back Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in their past five meetings with City, winning the past three. In addition to the 1-0 EPL victory in October, Liverpool took a 3-2 FA Cup victory in April and a 3-1 Community Shield win just before the EPL season. The Reds are on a four-game unbeaten run, with a 0-0 draw with Derby City the only blemish. They outscored the other three opponents 7-2. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino should both be available, and Salah has 14 goals and five assists in 21 matches in all competitions, and Firmino has scored nine goals and set up four.

Liverpool still fires a ton of shots, with four fewer than City's league-leading total of 244 and leading the EPL with 87 on target. Salah is tied for third in the league with 50 shots, and he and Firmino are part of a three-way tie for third with 20 on net. The Reds will be a little thin in the back, but Joel Matip is expected to be available in the middle. Goalkeeper Alisson, key fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Jordan Henderson all worked out this week and could play some role. City are missing far more players overall from their first-choice 11 and reserves.

