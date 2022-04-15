The English Premier League's top two teams are at it again on Saturday when Liverpool and Manchester City square off in a FA Cup semifinal. The matchup at London's Wembley Stadium is the second between the teams in six days. They played to a 2-2 draw in a crucial Premier League match last Sunday, with first-place City maintaining a one-point lead over the Reds in the EPL table. Saturday's winner will face Chelsea or Crystal Palace, who face off in Sunday's other semifinal.

Man City vs. Liverpool spread: City -0.5 (+140)

Man City vs. Liverpool over-under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Liverpool money line: City +145, Liverpool +185, Draw +245

MC: Manchester City has scored 13 goals in the past five meetings

LVP: Liverpool has at least two goals in five of its past six games



Why you should back Manchester City

City has been one of the best defensive teams in the world for a couple of years now, and it won the Premier League title last season. It has conceded 20 goals in its 31 EPL matches and 35 in 49 games overall. It outscored its previous four FA Cup opponents 14-3 and held more than 75 percent possession in two of the matches. The Cityzens don't have a true striker, but they have five players with at least 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Kevin De Bruyne injured his ankle Wednesday and is in serious doubt, but players like Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus give City tons of options in attack. Jack Grealish also could play a big role. City holds the ball at a five percent higher rate than any team in the EPL, which gives opponents few opportunities to score (or even shoot). It has allowed 71 shots on target in its 31 EPL matches. Ederson should be in the net for this one, and he has 22 clean sheets in 40 starts and a save percentage of 70.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds should have a major advantage in terms of rest for this one. They played their Champions League match at home, while City had to fly to Madrid. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also took a significant risk in resting several key players Wednesday, and that could pay off Saturday. Meanwhile, City is banged up and is likely to be missing key facilitator De Bruyne. The Reds also have an embarrassment of attacking talent and are very strong on the back end. Its success starts with EPL top scorer Mohamed Salah, who has 20 league goals.

Diogo Jota has shown in this tournament and while Salah was away at the Africa Cup of Nations that he can carry the team. He has two goals in the FA Cup and 15 in the Premier League. Liverpool has conceded 22 league goals and 39 in 51 games overall. A back line featuring Virgil Van Djik and Joel Matip is imposing, and they can get on the end of crosses from set-piece ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

