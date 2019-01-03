Manchester City vs. Liverpool score: Live Premier League updates, highlights, stats, full coverage

The biggest game of the Premier League season closes out Matchday 21 as third-place Manchester City hosts first-place Liverpool on Thursday. The Reds are the league's lone undefeated team with 17 wins, three draws and 54 points, while City has 47 points and a 15 wins thought its first 20 matches. It's a battle that could go a long way in deciding the champion, as Liverpool can go 10 points clear of City with a win. A victory by Pep Guardiola's team pulls the club within four points. It may be too early to call this a title decider, but there's no doubt that the winner greatly boosts its chances. A draw in this one would benefit Liverpool much more than City, keeping the hosts still seven points off the pace. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest score, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.