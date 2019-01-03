Manchester City vs. Liverpool score: Premier League title race blown open after thriller at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City scored a massive win in the Premier League on Thursday as Pep Guardiola's side beat previously undefeated Liverpool 2-1. The Reds were looking to open up a 10-point gap over City with a victory and looked close to securing a draw, but Leroy Sane's winner in the 72nd minute was the difference in a game that had no shortage of heart-pumping moments. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Title race back on

A Liverpool win wouldn't have ended the title race, but it certainly would of put the Reds in the driver's seat. But now with this result, boy could we be in for something special. City pulls into second place over Tottenham and is now within just four points of Liverpool.

And deservedly so. With its backline of Danilo, John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte playing together in a game for the first time, City held the league's top attack to just one goal and earned quite the character win. With injuries and such on the left side, Laporte filled in well in what's the biggest win of the season for City. Liverpool had scored at least two goals in each of its last six Premier League games, and City put an end to that. After Sergio Aguero's opener and then Roberto Firmino's equalizer, Sane did this to win the game:

The defensive play of the season so far

If City does go on to win the title, this play will be remembered as a huge factor. Stones cleared a potential own goal off the line in the first half during a wild sequence. It started with a shot by Sadio Mane that hit the post, and when Stones initially tried to clear, goalkeeper Ederson Moraes blocked the ball toward his own net. Unfazed, Stones regrouped and made a save of his own on a ball that came within 1.12 centimeters from going in.

Look how close:

City does what others haven't

Liverpool hadn't lost in the Premier League in its first 20 games this season. The Reds also hadn't conceded more than a goal in any Premier League match this season. Yet City, with its back to the wall and after some rough results as of late, pulled out a dashing performance with critical saves, well-timed passes and a lovely showing in the middle from Fernandinho. Liverpool managed just seven total shots, and City managed to pull off the win it needed to get fully back into the title race. City is back in Premier League action against Wolves on Monday, Jan. 14 (streaming on fuboTV).

