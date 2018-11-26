Manchester City vs. Lyon: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City is on the verge of a place in the round of 16
The Champions League continues on Tuesday with Group F in action. Manchester City, the group leader, heads to Lyon to face the second-place French club. It's a rematch of the opening matchday where Lyon stunned City at the Etihad, and the English club will be out for revenge here. City, one of the competition's favorites to win, can clinch a spot in the next round in this one, and it can also wrap up the group.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Man. City vs. Lyon
- Date: Nov. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Lyon, France
- TV channel: Galavision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. City -230 / Lyon +586 / Draw +427
Storylines
Man. City: Pep Guardiola's side is close to winning the group. A draw will cement their spot in the next round, but it technically wouldn't clinch the group. A win will wrap up first place officially.
Lyon: The French club will take a draw here. That wouldn't wrap up a spot, but it would go a long way to getting into the knockout stage. A win will clinch a spot in the next round if combined with a draw between Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Man. City vs. Lyon prediction
Nobody in the world is playing better than City right now. This team is on fire and just crushed West Ham 4-0 last weekend. Expect another victory here.
Pick: Man. City (-230)
