Manchester City and Lyon meet on Saturday in the last UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, with the winner taking on either Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the semifinal. City are the favorites, but Lyon is flying high after stunning Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

: Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

Odds: Manchester City -440; Draw +550; Lyon +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: City should have a field day here. Lyon has been so inconsistent this season, and it is surprising that they made it this far. The one-off game means anything is possible, and City must be cautious, but the creativity and clinical ability in attack should see City find a lot of chances throughout.

Lyon: Lyon have to prioritize defense. City will dominate the ball, and the French side needs to keep this game close early, because it has the potential to be over by half time. Expect Rudi Garcia's team to play with nine behind the ball regularly.

Prediction

City dominates and cruises into the semifinals. Pick: Manchester City 3, Lyon 0