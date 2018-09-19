Manchester City vs. Lyon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
City begins its tournament run with a home match against the talented French side
Manchester City, considered one of the Champions League title contenders, makes its group stage debut on Wednesday as it welcomes Lyon to England in Group F. The Cityzens are grouped with Hoffenheim, Shakhtar Donetsk and Wednesday's opponent out of France. The club will be without the services of Pep Guardiola, who is serving a touchline ban. Former Arsenal midfielder and current Man City assistant Mikel Arteta, 36, will manage the squad.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Manchester City vs. Lyon in the USA
When: Wedneseday at 3 p.m.
TV: Galavision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Manchester City vs. Lyon prediction
City is coming off a win over the weekend while Lyon has shown some inconsistency over the last couple weeks. At the Etihad, Pep Guardiola's team should be able to get an early goal or two and control this one till the end. Manchester City 3, Lyon 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Roma preview
Los Blancos welcome the Italian club for matchday one on Wednesday
-
Bayern vs. Benfica preview
The German giants are the favorites on the road
-
Manchester United vs. All Boys preview
The Red Devils face a winnable opener in Switzerland
-
The best from Tuesday's UCL action
Here's what happened on Tuesday in the Champions League
-
UCL: Firmino, Liverpool hold off PSG
The game of the day did not let anybody down
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played