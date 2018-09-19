Manchester City vs. Lyon score, recap: Cityzens upset at home in Champions League opener

Manchester City is looked at as one of the favorites to win the Champions League, and while that still may be true, the team didn't live up to the hype on Wednesday. City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lyon at home in what was arguably the biggest upset of the first matchday.

It was a match where City's sloppiness cost the team three points, giving Lyon two great chances to capitalize. The first came from Maxwel Cornet, who finished with a lovely touch in the box 26 minutes in after Fabian Delph completely failed to clear a ball away. Take a look:

Nabil Fekir put the ball in the right spot but was fortunate that the English defender couldn't get a touch, as Cornet did the rest.

Then, 17 minutes later Fekir applied pressure on City's midfield, won his team the ball and scored a brilliant goal with this low strike in the 43rd minute:

Poor stuff from City, but it still had opportunities to storm back into this one. With Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban, Mikel Arteta fell flat in his first audition in charge. Anthony Lopes made some big saves in goal for the visitors to secure the upset, but there is plenty reason for City fans to remain optimistic. The team didn't play poorly in attack, the scoring was just off, which happens to the best of teams. The creativity was there for much of the match, and with Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk drawing, City is just in a one-point hole and will be favored to win its remaining matches.

Not a good start, but there is still plenty to play for.

Relive Manchester City vs. Lyon

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.