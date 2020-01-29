Manchester City vs. Manchester United: EFL Cup live stream, TV channel, start time, news

The EFL Cup semifinal second leg between Manchester United and Manchester City is set for Wednesday with City on the verge of advancing to the final once again. Pep Guardiola's team has a 3-1 lead after winning the first leg at Old Trafford in convincing fashion and the winner will play either Aston Villa or Leicester City in the final on March 1. This is the third meeting of the season between the rivals, with each team having won on the road.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 29



: Wednesday, Jan. 29 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium



: Etihad Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Manchester United: The inconsistent Red Devils are unlikely to come back in this one, especially with recent form. In order to win, they will need a goal or two from a set piece, penalty kick or own goal because the gap in quality is just that big. They can look to the 2-1 win at City earlier in the season, but that was with their best player Marcus Rashford, who is still out due to a groin injury. A five-star performance is required here.

Manchester City: Even with a two-goal lead, we still aren't likely to see Pep Guardiola to take this one lightly. Especially with its title fight in the Premier League pretty much over at this point, it's now about making focusing on the Champions Leagues and domestic cups. What better way to build momentum than by beating your biggest rival again?

Manchester United vs. Manchester City prediction

City scores two goals in the first half and cruises into the final.

Pick: Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1