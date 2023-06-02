The 142nd FA Cup Final brings with it a first as the two biggest clubs in Manchester face off in English football's showpiece match for the first time in their history. For City, there is the lure of a remarkable treble which they could complete next week against Inter Milan in the Champions League final. If any side should be motivated to stop them it should be United, not just for the local rivalry but to retain their status as the only English club to have won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season, something they managed in 1999.

Erik ten Hag's side will be bidding to win their 13th FA Cup, a tally that would move them within one of record-winners Arsenal, while City could draw level with Aston Villa on seven if they win on Saturday. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 3 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 3 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Manchester City -225; Draw +380; Manchester United +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: Their run to the final has rather told the story of City's charge to the title in microcosm as Pep Guardiola bids to become the first manager in more than 100 years to guide his side to the trophy without conceding a goal. In the Football League era, dating back to 1888-89, that is a feat that has only previously been achieved twice, by Preston North End in 1889 and Bury in 1903.

To add to their impressive return in the FA Cup, City are the leading scorers of the competition proper with 17, the most any team has managed since they themselves hit 26 in 2019. They will feel confident of adding to their tally given that Guardiola could well have a fully fit squad to pick from, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish having all returned to training after injury issues that kept them out of their defeat to Brentford on the final day of the Premier League sesaon.

Manchester United: Ten Hag does not have the same luxury of a fully fit squad to pick with Anthony Martial ruled out. There are also significant doubts over whether Antony will be able to take part with his manager saying there was only "a really small chance" that he would recover from the injury that forced him to be stretchered off against Chelsea last week.

United might be heavy underdogs for the final but they do at least know that they can beat the Premier League champions having claimed a stunning 2-1 win in January. "It's really enjoyable to watch Manchester City but we have to stop them," Ten Hag told the BBC ahead of his second cup final of the season. "We have to make it our game. We proved we can beat them but we have to play to our levels. If we have belief, on one day everything is possible."

Prediction

If City play to their level there might ultimately be no real opportunity for United, who will need everything to break in their favor if they are to win their 13th FA Cup. PICK: Manchester City 2, Manchester United 0