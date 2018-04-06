Manchester City vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 on Saturday at the Etihad
Manchester City hosts rival Manchester United on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola's team on the brink of winning the Premier League title.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Manchester City could end up winning the league here, as a victory would clinch the crown. United, meanwhile, are trying to keep their minuscule title hopes alive and to stay in second place.
Prediction
Manchester City rests a lot of its important players ahead of the Liverpool match midweek, and that lets United steal a nice win on the road against its local rival. Man. United 2, City 1.
