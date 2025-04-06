Manchester City will try to even the season series and move up on the EPL table when they battle rival Manchester United in a 2025 Manchester Derby matchup on Sunday. Manchester City are looking to secure a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League. The Citizens (15-6-9), fifth on the table, have won two in a row, including a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Wednesday. The Red Devils (10-7-13), who are 13th on the table, are coming off a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. Manchester City are +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Manchester United vs. Manchester City odds. Manchester United are +225 underdogs, a draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Here are Green's top EPL picks and predictions for Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the Manchester Derby 2025 on Sunday:

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 goals

The teams have combined for three or more goals in four of the past five meetings. In the December match, Manchester United rallied late to post a 2-1 victory. Manchester City still sports a potent offense despite leading scorer Erling Haaland (ankle) sidelined up to seven weeks. In his absence, midfielder Phil Foden will look to step up and provide some offense. In 24 Premier League appearances, including 18 starts, he has scored seven goals and added two assists on 49 shots, including 15 on target.

The Red Devils have lost just once since February, and have combined with their opponents to score at least three goals in two of the past three matches. United is powered by veteran Bruno Fernandes. The 30-year-old has scored eight goals and added nine assists in 29 league starts this year. He has taken 76 shots with 25 on target.

Manchester City to win (+115)

The Citizens are just one point behind Chelsea for fourth place on the table, after having won the past four league championships. Manchester City swept last year's season series and held a 1-0 advantage until late in their December matchup with the Red Devils. The last time the Citizens did not finish in the top four on the table was in 2009-10 when they were fifth.

Also helping power the Citizens is defender Josko Gvardiol. The 23-year-old has registered five goals in 29 appearances, including 28 starts. For the season, he has taken 35 shots, including nine on target. He recorded a goal on three shots, including one on target, in a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Jan. 25. This line is available at +115 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

