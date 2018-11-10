Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first Manchester Derby of the season arrives on Sunday as City hosts United in the Premier League's game of the week. City is in first place and is rolling while Manchester United needs to find some spark in what's been an up and down season so far. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Date : Sunday, Nov. 11



: Sunday, Nov. 11 Time : 11:30 a.m.



: 11:30 a.m. Location : Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England



: Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United +700 / Man. City -275 / Draw +410

Storylines

Manchester United: United needs some sort of win to boost momentum and confidence and this would be it. The club is in seventh place in the league but just four points behind the top four. A win here could do wonders.

Manchester City: City is undefeated and fully expects to win. The club is 9-2-0 on the campaign with 33 goals and four conceded. Anything short of a win won't feel right for this stacked team.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City prediction

City is just too good. Nobody saw United winning at City last season, but it feels unlikely the club can do it back to back.

Pick: Manchester City (-275)