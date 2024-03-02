One of the biggest rivalries in sports rewners when Manchester City and Manchester United collide in the 192nd Manchester derby on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The clubs have played 191 matches in all competitions since they first met in 1881. United owns 78 wins to City's 60, and the teams have drawn 53 times. City entered the weekend in second place in the Premier League table, with 59 points, one point behind top-of-the-table Liverpool and one point ahead of third place Arsenal. United were sixth in the table, with 44 points.



Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET. The Citizens are the -400 favorites (risk $400 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Manchester United odds, with the Red Devils the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +475. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in Premier League picks for a profit of $3,463.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Manchester United money line: Manchester City -400, Manchester United +1000, Draw +475

Manchester City vs. Manchester United over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Manchester United spread: Manchester City -1.5 (-140), Manchester United +1.5 (+110)

MCI: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (17)

leads the league in goals (17) MUN: André Onana is tied for fourth in the EPL in clean sheets (seven)

Manchester City vs. Manchester United:

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have arguably the best goal scorer in the world in Erling Haaland. The 23-year-old striker from Norway leads the Premier League in goals, with 17, and has scored 27 goals across all competitions. (For comparison, Manchester United's leading goal scorers have managed just seven in league play.) Haaland is coming off a five-goal performance in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Luton Town in FA Cup play.

In addition, City will face a United side that will be missing its best goal scorer. Rasmus Hojlund, who is tied for the team lead with seven goals in league play, will be out for Sunday's derby with a muscle injury. His absence will be significant as he has scored eight goals in his last seven matches across all competitions.

Why you should back Manchester United

Goalkeeper André Onana has played better as of late. In Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, Onana made two key saves and five overall. For the season he is tied for fourth in the EPL in clean sheets, with seven.

In addition, the Red Devils have a quality attacker capable of filling in for the injured Rasmus Hojlund in Marcus Rashford. Though he has scored just five times in league play this season, the 26-year-old Rashford is coming off a 30-goal season across all competitions for United. He will be plenty motivated on Sunday to silence critics who recently have been questioning his dedication to the club.

How to make Manchester City vs. Manchester United picks

The Manchester Derby will feature a matchup between two teams with contrasting form and motivation.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City on Sunday

