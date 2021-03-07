Manchester City, the Premier League leaders, welcome second-place Manchester United to the Etihad on Sunday in a huge clash Sunday. City can pretty much wrap up the league title with 10 games remaining if they win again. While the league is already over for some, a 17-point gap will certainly be more than enough of a cushion for the blue side of Manchester to return to the summit of the Premier League.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, March 7

: Sunday, March 7 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: NBCSN and Telemundo

NBCSN and Telemundo Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -210; Draw +340; Man. United +575 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: This team has won 21 games in a row and are unbeaten in 28 straight, with a win over United coming in that stretch. To say they are the heavy favorites would be an understatement. Now, we've seen a strong City handled at home by underdog United in recent years, but in all honesty, this result will likely have no impact on the title race. If City win, they are still the favorites, and the same goes for if they lose. That margin for error would be comforting, but with bragging rights at stake, don't expect City to take this lightly, especially without having to worry about Champions League next week. City will go for the dominant win, and it won't shock anybody if this one is over at half time.

United: This is a match where United will need City to have an off night or for Bruno Fernandes to have a magical performance to get a win. The creative Portuguese midfielder is going to need to produce a couple moments of magic for the Red Devils to have a really good chance, assuming City continue their quality play in attack. Luke Shaw, who has been sharp for United, will have to be on point on the left to deal with Raheem Sterling, Riyah Mahrez or whoever is lined up there. If he can continue to play cautiously and be strong in his tackles, it could severely hamper City's ability to create down the wing and make things more manageable.

Prediction

Nobody has been able to stop City and their unbelievable form, and United pay the price here with a humbling defeat that ends any slip hope of being in the title race. Pick: City 3, United 1