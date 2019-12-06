Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Manchester derby is set for Saturday afternoon at the Etihad with both teams needing points desperately for different reasons. Manchester City enters the contest with a 10-2-3 record but already finds itself 11 points back of Premier League title rival Liverpool. Manchester United, meanwhile, is in sixth place after its defeat of Tottenham and has to try and keep pace with the top four. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is eight points back of the top four, with the manager on the hot seat. Here's what to know about the game:

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium

TV channel: NBCSN and Telemundo

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Manchester City: City has failed to win two of its last four games, and for a team that is expected to win most matches, the recent results have been a bit concerning. But this team was down double digit points to Liverpool last December and still came back to win the league, so it could still happen this season. Against a United team, they should wipe the floor with them because the difference in quality when it comes to the players and the manager is vast. Expect a fast, dominate city.

Manchester United: A four-match unbeaten streak has produced some momentum for this team, but boy is this a test on the road where they would take a draw. It just feels like one of those games where they are going to need another penalty kick to really get anything from it. It's hard to see United beating City straight up across 90 minutes. Marcus Rashford will have plenty on his shoulders in this one and will have to at times create for himself.

Prediction

City runs rampant and wins comfortably as the pressure mounts on Solskjaer.

Pick: Manchester City 3, Manchester United 0