Manchester City vs. Manchester United score: Premier League title in City's grasp with three games to go

Advantage Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's team went to rival Manchester United on Wednesday and brought home a 2-0 win and three vital points, putting the reigning champs back in first place in the Premier League race over challengers Liverpool. In what was a makeup game for the two from earlier in the season, City now has a one-point lead with each team having just three games to go. On the other side, United blew another golden chance to move back into the top four and find themselves three back.

Goal scorers

⚽ Manchester City - Bernardo Silva (54')

⚽ Manchester City - Leroy Sane (66')

Game-changing moment

It was the winning goal. Bernardo Silva has been arguably the best player in the Premier League this season. The former Monaco man has been so consistent, especially as of late, with City pushing toward the title. The Portuguese international got the winner before the second half was 10 minutes old with a lovely run, move inside and low finish past United goalkeeper David de Gea. Take a look:

Player of the game

Fernandinho. The Brazilian midfielder made his presence felt time and time again and was able to stop United's counters in their tracks. He came off injured in the second half though, and that's an injury to keep an eye on. If City doesn't have him for the remaining games, it will be a big blow. When on the field, he was more than a leader. His passing was crisp, he shielded well and had a complete performance.

He was taken off for Leroy Sane, and that worked out just fine with the German scoring the second goal.

The most telling statistic

In respect to the title race, this win for City means the 28th lead change atop the table thus far with three games to go. That's nearly one per every matchday, which is absurd. It's been back and forth between City and Liverpool for most of the season, and it is showing no sign of stopping.

Key coaching decision



Starting Jesse Lingard. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the decision to go with the English international who added nothing to his team. It didn't help that he had no help in the final third, but a player like Anthony Martial perhaps could have offered a bit more, especially on his own.

What the result means

City is in the driver's seat with three games to go. They control their destiny if they win all three games. As for United, one more slip-up may just see them fall out of the top four race with so much competition around them.

What's next for both teams

City goes to Burnley on Sunday at 9:05 a.m. ET. United hosts Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both games will air on fuboTV (Try for free).

