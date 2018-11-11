Manchester City vs. Manchester United score: Silva, Aguero and Gundogan fire City pass Mourinho's men

Manchester City took care of rival Manchester United on Sunday in Premier League action to remain undefeated in the league as Sergio Aguero scored the winner in the second half. The win pushes City back into first place after being jumped by Liverpool earlier in the day. Pep Guardiola's team regained its one-point win in the table. Here's how it went down:

The quick opener from Mr. Reliable

David Silva is just getting better with age. The 32-year-old midfielder scored his sixth goal of the season to open the scoring, finishing into the left side of the goal. The former Valencia star scored 12 goals for City in 2014-15 and is well on his way to beating that mark with his fantastic form.

Here's the opening goal, which United's defense simply could not react to 12 minutes in:

El Kun blasts City ahead 2-0

City created chances for the rest of the first half but couldn't add another goal despite feeling that it should have. However, it didn't have to wait long after halftime to get its second goal. Sergio Aguero combined with Riyad Mahrez for a delicious second strike that flew past David De Gea with unreal velocity 47 minutes in:

United got a goal back from Anthony Martial via a penalty kick shortly after, but a late strike from close from Ilkay Gundogan sealed the result with four minutes remaining.

Behind the numbers

City had 17 shots (five on goal), while United had just six shots (one on goal).

City had 65 percent possession on the night and completed 704 passes to United's 380.

United is now 12 points off the top of the league, an unlikely amount for this team to overcome the rest of the season.

What's next

The international break is next, and the team's will return to the field on Nov. 24. City goes to West Ham, while United hosts Crystal Palace.

