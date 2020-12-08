Manchester City come into their clash with Marseille at Etihad Stadium already assured of the top spot in Champions League Group C. Pep Guardiola is expected to heavily rotate his well-stocked squad with improvement required in the Premier League.

Marseille finally ended their unwanted record run of 13 consecutive Champions League losses with a 2-1 win over Olympiacos last week. That result in France makes a Europa League berth possible if Andre Villas-Boas' men can better the Greeks' result.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester City vs. Marseille

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Live stream : CBS All Access

: CBS All Access Odds: City -275; Draw +380; Marseille +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: With four wins and one draw from five matches, City have already done the job and earned the right to rotate their squad with fringe players such as American Zack Steffen, who is expected to start Wednesday. A goalless draw against Porto last time out is the only time they have dropped points so far and both sides already knew that they were through. City occasionally take their eye off the ball against French sides -- notably Lyon in recent seasons -- so that is something that Marseille definitely need to try to use to their advantage.

Marseille: After getting the losing streak off their backs, Marseille can approach European matches without history weighing them down. Assuming that Villas-Boas wants to prolong OM's stay in Europe this season, he should send out strong side at the Etihad. With City likely to rotate, Marseille stand a great chance of being able to replicate their current Ligue 1 form -- which has them fourth with games in hand -- rather than their former continental shape.

Prediction

With Guardiola and his players focused on improving their league form, City are likely to be more beatable than usual and a motivated OM side should be capable of at least a draw. Pick: Marseille 1, City 0 -- with an Olympiacos-Porto draw confirming OM's Europa League qualification