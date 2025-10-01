Monaco host Manchester City on Matchday 2 of the 2025 UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday on Paramount+. Manchester City defeated Napoli, 2-0, in their UCL opener after reaching the knockout round in last year's Champions League. Monaco also reached the knockout round last season, but neither club made it past that stage. Monaco opened the 2025 Champions League with a 4-1 loss to Club Brugge. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stade Louis II in Monaco is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Monaco vs. Manchester City odds list the visitors as the -235 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Monaco listed as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Monaco vs. Manchester City

Manchester City vs. Monaco date: Wednesday, Oct. 1

Manchester City vs. Monaco time: 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Monaco live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are his best bets for Monaco vs. Manchester City, along with his analysis of the game:

Manchester City vs. Monaco picks, prediction

Man City -1.25 at +120 (0.5 units)

Erling Haaland to score -133 (0.5 units)

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals +100 (0.5 units)



Manchester City -1.25 (+120)

"Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 last season, with 18 wins, seven draws, and nine defeats from 34 games," Green said. "However, they sold several strong players in the summer transfer window, and they look a little weaker this time around. Winger Eliesse Ben Seghir joined Bayer Leverkusen, defender Wilfried Singo moved to Galatasaray, and holding midfielder Soungoutou Magassa went to West Ham. Breel Embolo, Saïmon Bouabré, Ismail Jakobs, and Chrislain Matsima also departed, as the club raised €116.6m ($136.7m) from player sales."

Erling Haaland to score (-133)

"Manchester City lack the technical brilliance they boasted a few years ago, when De Bruyne was pulling the strings in midfield. However, they still have several world-class players," Green said. "Haaland is in sensational form, having found the back of the net in his last seven games. Phil Foden looks back to his best, Bernardo Silva is still going strong in midfield, and new arrival Gianluigi Donnarumma is a brilliant shot-stopper. That should be enough to see Man City secure an away win against a Monaco team that lost so heavily to Club Brugge a couple of weeks ago."

