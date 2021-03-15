UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues as Manchester City face off against Borussia Monchengladbach at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday in their second leg. Both legs of the tie were moved to Hungary due to COVID travel restrictions. Manchester City enter the second home leg with a two-goal advantage against Monchengladbach, and are in dominant form as winners in the last 23 of their last 24 matches. Monchengladbach are struggling and are winless in their last eight matches.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Mar. 16

: Tuesday, Mar. 16 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Man. City -420; Draw +500; Monchengladbach +1200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side have talent and history on their side heading into their round of 16 second leg. The team has advanced from four consecutive two-legged UCL knockout ties when winning the first leg away. Along with the club's impressive attacking options, is City's organized defense and long streak of clean sheets. Manchester City has registered six consecutive clean sheets and has not allowed a goal in the UCL in the last 616 minutes.

Gladbach: The Bundesliga side has had struggles all over pitch. A rough spell matches dating back to Feb. 3 has the team winless in their last eight, with only one draw and seven losses. The team will need more from Lars Stindl, who leads the club in the Champions league with 12 chances created and is second with two assists. But he had a tough outing against Man City in the first leg, with zero shots or chances created over 74 minutes.

Prediction

Manchester City picks up right where they left off and advance with another convincing win. Pick: Man City 3, Monchengladbach 0