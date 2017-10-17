Manchester City vs. Napoli live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions Leauge on TV, stream online

Two of the highest scoring teams in Europe face off

Manchester City and Napoli, two of the most prolific attacking teams in Europe, will battle on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City gets by in the end in a match filled with goals. City 3, Napoli 2. 

