Manchester City vs. Napoli live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions Leauge on TV, stream online
Two of the highest scoring teams in Europe face off
Manchester City and Napoli, two of the most prolific attacking teams in Europe, will battle on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City gets by in the end in a match filled with goals. City 3, Napoli 2.
