The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase continues on Thursday when Manchester City host Napoli in a star-studded clash on Paramount+. Man City won the UCL in 2022/2023, but the Citizens were bounced in the knockout phase last term. Napoli are the reigning Serie A champions and have won their first three league matches this year. These clubs have not met since the UCL group stage in 2017, when Man City won both matches. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Man City vs. Napoli odds list Manchester City as -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100), while Napoli are +425 underdogs. A draw is priced at +295, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NFL on CBS, plus countless movies and shows. For a limited time, annual plans start at $30 for your first year, so sign up right here.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Napoli

Man City vs. Napoli date: Thursday, Sept. 18

Man City vs. Napoli time: 3 p.m. ET

Man City vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are his best bets and analysis for Napoli vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Napoli prediction, expert picks

Manchester City money line -150 (1 unit)

Erling Haaland to score +100 (0.5 units)

Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist +220 (0.25 units)

Man City money line (-150)

"Cherki, Marmoush, Aït-Nouri, and Mateo Kovačić are all injured, but City should still have enough quality to beat Napoli," Green said. "Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has recovered from a long-term injury, and he should boss this game in midfield"



Man City is priced at -150 odds at DraftKings where new users can use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet as a new user and get $200 in bonus bets instantly as well as over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Erling Haaland to score (+100)

"They (Man City) began the season by thrashing Wolves, 4-0. Star striker Erling Haaland scored twice, and Reijnders and Cherki were also on target," Green said. "City then suffered back-to-back defeats against Spurs and Brighton, but they bounced back with a 3-0 win against Man Utd on Sunday. Haaland has scored 11 goals in just six games for club and country this season, and he could cause problems for Napoli's defense."

You can place this bet at BetMGM Sportsbook. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $10 wins. Get started at BetMGM here:

Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist (+220)

"It wouldn't surprise anyone if De Bruyne fired in a long-range strike or delivered a sumptuous assist, but City have more quality across the pitch, and they should ultimately prevail," Green said.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins:

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups, and much more for just $30 for your first year.