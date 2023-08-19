The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Manchester City

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-0, Manchester City 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Newcastle United will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Newcastle and Aston Villa combined for 19 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Newcastle United blew past Aston Villa 5-1. It was an even better day for Alexander Isak as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Man City took on Burnley in their season opener, and it was just the start the team was looking for. Manchester City put the hurt on Burnley with a sharp 3-0 loss on Friday. The Citizens also had a player score two goals, as Erling Haaland booted in two all by himself.

Newcastle is expected to lose their second game, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 1-5-2 record as the underdog last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every EPL matchup gave those bettors a nice $3,276.00 profit. On the other hand, Manchester City will play as the favorite, and the team was 28-5-5 as such last season.

Newcastle United and Manchester City both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one winner on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -162 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.