Newcastle return to action in the Premier League following last weekend's 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium and target a first competitive win at the Etihad since October 2014. Manchester City need to win to get closer to Arsenal who have a five-point advantage in the Premier League's table. Here's what you need to know.

Viewing information



Date : Saturday, Mar. 4 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 4 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester City -225; Draw +340; Newcastle +600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Coach Pep Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference that he believes club legend Vincent Kompany will manage the Citizens in the future: "Personally, I am delighted for his success in Burnley. He will be back sooner or later. His destiny to be manager of City is already written in the stars. It's going to happen. I don't know when but it's going to happen".

City secured passage to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Tuesday night with a 3-0 away victory over Bristol City thanks to a Phil Foden brace and Kevin De Bruyne goal. That triumph followed a 4-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Foden all scoring one and assisting one in a clinical display.

The Magpies last played in the league on 18 February, losing 2-0 at St James' Park against Liverpool. Last weekend, they lost by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

City and Newcastle played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at St. James' Park back in August. City took an early fifth minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan but the hosts replied through Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson before a Kieran Trippier free-kick further extended their advantage after the break. However City resolved, hitting back to score twice inside four minutes with Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to draw.

Prediction

Manchester City need to put more pressure on Arsenal that are currently five points ahead and the Citizens are expected to win at home against Newcastle. Pick: Manchester City 2, Newcastle 1.