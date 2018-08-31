Manchester City vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

Manchester City welcomes Newcastle United to the Etihad on Saturday for Matchday 4 in a Premier League matchup that will feature the stellar attack from City against an improving defense of the visitors. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle in the USA

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle in the U.K.

The contest will air on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom.

What's at stake?

For fourth-place City, the team can climb the table with a victory, while Nwcastle has just one point and will want to accumulate as many as they can to ease worries of relegation.

Prediction

City is just so much more talented and in better form. Newcastle doesn't have nearly enough to pull off the upset, unless Pep Guardiola's team puts together a sloppy performance. Expect goals, just most of them coming from City. Man. City 4, Newcastle 1.