Manchester City vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online
The Cityzens return home after dropping points at Wolves
Manchester City welcomes Newcastle United to the Etihad on Saturday for Matchday 4 in a Premier League matchup that will feature the stellar attack from City against an improving defense of the visitors. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle in the USA
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle in the U.K.
The contest will air on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom.
What's at stake?
For fourth-place City, the team can climb the table with a victory, while Nwcastle has just one point and will want to accumulate as many as they can to ease worries of relegation.
SportsLine's odds, picks
European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.
Prediction
City is just so much more talented and in better form. Newcastle doesn't have nearly enough to pull off the upset, unless Pep Guardiola's team puts together a sloppy performance. Expect goals, just most of them coming from City. Man. City 4, Newcastle 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
Maurizio Sarri's team has started the campaign off with three straight wins
-
Liverpool vs. Leicester preview
The Reds hit the road to take on a team that has started the season well
-
PSG vs. Nimes preview
Both teams are off to hot starts, but PSG is the clear favorite
-
Juventus vs. Parma preview
This could be the match where Ronaldo scores his first official goal for Juve
-
Real Madrid vs. Leganes preview
Real Madrid looks to make it three wins from three to start the Spanish league season
-
Ozil will never satisfy his critics
It's time for us to accept that Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is already good enough