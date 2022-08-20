Teams off to a fast start clash when Manchester City puts their perfect 2-0-0 mark on the line against Newcastle (1-0-1) on Sunday. Manchester City opened with a 2-0 win over West Ham and followed that up with a smashing 4-0 victory over Bournemouth. Newcastle had their way with Nottingham Forest 2-0, but then posted a scoreless draw with Brighton. The past two-plus seasons have not been kind to Newcastle, which has dropped six consecutive matches to Manchester City, including a 5-0 decision this past May.

Kickoff at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Manchester City are a -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Newcastle odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Newcastle are a +800 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Man City vs. Newcastle spread: Manchester City -1.5 (+100)

Man City vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Newcastle money line: Manchester City -280, Newcastle +800, Draw +390

MAN: The Blues have blanked Newcastle in five of their last six meetings

NEW: Newcastle's last win in the series was a 2-1 decision on Jan. 29, 2019

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City are a dangerous offensive team as they led the Premier League in goals last season with 99, five better than Liverpool. The club has outscored the opposition 6-0 this season, and is tied for the most goals with Arsenal, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur. Forward Erling Haaland is off to a fast start and is tied for second in the league with two goals and an assist.

Also helping power the Blues' lineup is midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The 31-year-old Belgian has appeared in both games this season, posting a goal. He has made at least 25 appearances in six of his first seven seasons with Man City, scoring 15 goals in 2021-2022. In eight seasons with the club, De Bruyne has 58 goals.

Why you should back Newcastle

Unlike Manchester City, Newcastle have been limited to just two goals this season. But their defense has been nothing short of brilliant, and is tied with the Blues for the league lead with two clean sheets. Newcastle finished 14th with eight clean sheets during the 2021-2022 season. Goaltender Nick Pope has made five saves in net and has 48 clean sheets in his career.

Offensively, Newcastle have been led by forward Callum Wilson, who had a team-high eight goals last season in 18 appearances and two substitutions. Wilson scored one of the goals in the victory over Nottingham Forest. In three seasons with Newcastle, Wilson has 21 goals in 46 appearances, including 12 goals in 2020-2021.

