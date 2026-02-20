Manchester City and Newcastle meet on Saturday, Feb. 21 in English Premier League action with different goals for the rest of the campaign. Man City are squarely in the title race after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Wolves, and a win Saturday would push the Citizens to just two points behind the Gunners with one head-to-head contest remaining. Newcastle are 10th and snapped a three-match losing streak with a win over Tottenham in their last game. They're coming off a 6-1 win over Qarabag in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round while Man City last played a week ago in the fourth round of the FA Cup, beating Salford City 2-0.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. Manchester City are -210 favorites (wager $210 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Newcastle odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Newcastle are +475 underdogs (wager $100 to win $475). A draw is +400 and the total is 3.5 (Over +105, Under -135).

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Manchester City vs. Newcastle on Saturday.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle best bets

Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals (-120): 1 unit

Man City to score in both halves (+100): 1 unit

Manchester City and the title race

Manchester City are currently sitting second on the Premier League table with a game in hand and are just five points behind Arsenal. Arsenal just played the worst team in the Premier League, Wolves, and ended up dropping two points against them after a goal from Wolves in stoppage time. Every time Arsenal drop points against clubs, it gives a little bit of extra motivation for Pep Guardiola and his squad, who will look to close that gap.

While neither club is playing at the top of their game right now, I expect City to smell blood in the water as Arsenal have a history of struggling during the winter months. This is a critical match for Manchester City and while Newcastle looked fantastic against Qarabag on the road in UCL, this should be a big three points for City.

Goals galore in Newcastle matches

While Manchester City can be a tough nut to crack defensively, if anyone was going to do it right now, it would be Newcastle with the form they are in. They just traveled to Azerbaijan to play the Azerbaijani giants, Qarabag in UCL play earlier this week and demolished them 6-1. Anthony Gordan picked up four goals, while Jacob Murphy and Malick Thiaw also found the scoresheet. This is a club which has gone Over its goal total in the last six matches. They've also seen both teams scoring in each of those six matches as well. The pitch will be littered with goal-scoring threats, and I'm expecting both clubs to find the back of the net.